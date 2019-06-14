May 10, 1930 - May 20, 2019

Formerly Evansville, WI -- Priscilla Mae Benton, age 89, passed away May 20, 2019 in Town and Country, MO, at Stonecrest Nursing Home. Priscilla, known as Pat by family and friends, was born in Ladysmith, WI, to Forest and Hazel (Croft) Crawford on May 10, 1930. Throughout her life, she volunteered with various organizations, including fund raising for New Hope Village, greeting at the hospital, sewing bears to give to children, and was an active member in her church. In her free time, she enjoyed cross stitching for hours, planting flowers in her garden, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. Pat was married on May 28, 1950 to her high school sweet heart, Marion (Mike) Otis Benton. During her life with Mike, they had two sons, Steven Michael Benton and Ronald William Benton. With Mike's career, they moved from Evansville, to Madison, WI, to Hales Corners, WI and then on to Denison, IA, to Carrol, IA, to Omaha, NE, to St. Charles, IL, and lastly, to Loveland, OH, where she and Mike spent the last of their 62 years of marriage together.

Left to honor Pat and remember her love are her youngest son, Ron (Patricia) Benton; four grandchildren: Angela Schultz, Daniel Benton, Adam (Molly) Benton, and Lisa (Jonathan) Beaty; six great-grandchildren: Skylar, Madison, Colten, Harvey, Mabel, and Reagan; her sister-in-law, Virginia (Ellis) Benton; and a few dear cousins. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her son, Steve (Bonnie) Benton.

Grave side services will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville, WI on June 15, 2019 at 3 p.m.