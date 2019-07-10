July 26, 1949 - July 8, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- Priscilla M. Baerbock, 69, of Lake Geneva, WI, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at Lakeland Health Care Center. She was born July 26, 1949, the daughter of the late Lester R. and Edith V. (Hinish) Hann. Priscilla graduated from Badger High School with the Class of 1967. She married Duane Baerbock on October 18, 1969 in Lake Geneva, they were together for over 20 years. She worked for Getzen Mfg of Elkhorn, WI for many years. Priscilla was an active member of Como Community Church, involved with the choir and serving on the church council. Her greatest joy in life was her family, especially her grandchildren.

Priscilla is survived by her three children: Meredith (Andrew) Umnus of Elkhorn, Benjamin (Heather) Baerbock of Menomonee Falls, WI and Jessica (Joshua) Newlun of Lake Geneva, WI; five grandchildren: Mackenzie, Luke and Vincent Umnus, Gabrielle Baerbock and Molly Newlun; her niece: Brenda (Brian) Slater; and nephew, Bruce (Sarah) Lechner; and by a host of other relatives and friends. Priscilla was preceded in death by her father, Lester Hann; her mother and step-father, Edith and Edward McKaig; and her sister, Marilyn Lechner.

Funeral service will be 12 p.m. (Noon) Friday July 12, 2019 at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Lake Geneva, with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Burial will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in the Town of Delavan, WI. Memorials may be made in Priscilla's name to Como Community Church. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.