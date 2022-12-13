Janesville, WI - Priscilla E. Helwig, age 82, passed away on December 10, 2022. She was born in Janesville on September 21, 1940, daughter of Albert and Emma (Rykowski) Hjorth. She had been a Janesville resident most of her life, including 53 years in her house on Lexington Drive.
She graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 1958. She met Marvin Helwig in 1956. They were married at St. Peter's Lutheran Church on August 7, 1965. She was employed by LeMans Corporation, which sold motorcycle parts and accessories, as a buyer of warehouse supplies, first in Edgerton, later in Janesville. Priscilla and Marvin celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary at the Abbey in Lake Geneva in 2015 with a party, the same place they celebrated their honeymoon.
Priscilla enjoyed collecting dolls, buying antiques at flea markets, gardening, cooking, shopping, going to the hair salon, travel, and spending time with family, friends, and neighbors. She enjoyed music and movies. She went to Milwaukee to see Elvis and Paul McCartney perform, as well as to see the movie Around the World in 80 Days when it came out. She loved birthday parties, decorating for Christmas, and cooking fried chicken. She had a unique recipe for German potato salad. She once traveled to The Bahamas with friends on a cruise ship.
Priscilla is survived by 2 sons, Chris (Julia) of Phoenix and Ryan (Karen) of Janesville; grandson, Alex of Phoenix; granddaughters, Emma and Katie of Janesville and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and sister Donna.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with Reverend Jim Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either Agrace Hospice or Oak Park Place. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
