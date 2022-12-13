Priscilla E. Helwig

September 21, 1940 - December 10, 2022

Janesville, WI - Priscilla E. Helwig, age 82, passed away on December 10, 2022. She was born in Janesville on September 21, 1940, daughter of Albert and Emma (Rykowski) Hjorth. She had been a Janesville resident most of her life, including 53 years in her house on Lexington Drive.