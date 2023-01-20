Janesville, WI - Priscilla A. Barfknecht, age 83, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Janesville. She was born on December 13, 1939; the daughter of George Bobzien and Marian Topp. Priscilla went to grade school in a one-room schoolhouse before attending Evansville High School. She married Donald L. Barfknecht in July 1962 and they were married for 50 years before his passing in 2012. Priscilla had a big heart for her family and those in her community. Prior to retirement, she worked as a CNA for 26 years caring for the residents at St. Elizabeth Manor and Cedar Crest. Priscilla found pleasure in fishing, gardening, and camping with her husband as well as caring for her many pets over the years. After retirement she enjoyed her Cadillac and driving around to visit family, especially going to the casino with her much loved brother, Marvin and sister-in-law, Sally. She was the foundation of her family and will be greatly missed.
Priscilla is survived by her children, Donnie and Debbie Barfknecht; grandchildren, Bryan (Kimberly) Barfknecht and Staci (Alex) Miller; great-grandchildren, Elise and Thomas; brother, Marvin Bobzien; and her beloved dachshund, Buddy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Doug and Dale Barfknecht; brothers, Gilbert and Richard Bobzien; and sister-in-law, Sally Bobzien.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with Rev. Dr. Paula Harris officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Priscilla's family would like to express their gratitude to Dean/St Mary's Hospital in Janesville, SSM Hospice, Evansville Manor, and UW Hospital, for the wonderful care she received.
