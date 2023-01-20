Priscilla A. Barfknecht

December 13, 1939 - January 14, 2023

Janesville, WI - Priscilla A. Barfknecht, age 83, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Janesville. She was born on December 13, 1939; the daughter of George Bobzien and Marian Topp. Priscilla went to grade school in a one-room schoolhouse before attending Evansville High School. She married Donald L. Barfknecht in July 1962 and they were married for 50 years before his passing in 2012. Priscilla had a big heart for her family and those in her community. Prior to retirement, she worked as a CNA for 26 years caring for the residents at St. Elizabeth Manor and Cedar Crest. Priscilla found pleasure in fishing, gardening, and camping with her husband as well as caring for her many pets over the years. After retirement she enjoyed her Cadillac and driving around to visit family, especially going to the casino with her much loved brother, Marvin and sister-in-law, Sally. She was the foundation of her family and will be greatly missed.

