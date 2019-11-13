April 3, 1959 - November 6, 2019

Pell Lake, WI -- Polly Beth Katzenberg, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Aurora St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. Polly was born April 3, 1959 in Elkhorn, WI the daughter of the late Robert and Mary Martha (Rexroat) Duffy. She married Jim Katzenberg on December 10, 1983 in Pell Lake, WI. Polly was the embodiment of love and kindness. Her home for many was like the Island of Misfit Toys. Everyone fit in his or her place, everyone was included. She made everyone feel like they belonged, because of Polly many felt loved. She was a bright light in every room she walked into. Polly was funny and loved to see people laugh and smile even if it was at her expense. She loved everyone. She will be missed by many. Our world is a little dimmer without her here to light it up.

Polly was a very special loving mother to daughter, Jessie (Jake) Janczak, and son, Aaron (Taylor) Katzenberg. She especially loved and adored her grandchildren: Mya, Jacob and Claire Janczak. Polly is also survived by siblings: Rex (Mickie) Duffy, Bob (Diane) Duffy, Dan (Christine) Duffy, Vanda Duffy, Jennifer (Ray) Morelock, Becky Duffy Lewallen (Mark Wingate); along with many nieces; nephews; special relatives; and many friends.

Services to celebrate Polly's life will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, W775 Geranium Rd., Pell Lake on Friday, November 15, 2019, visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the children's charity of your choice. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI, is proudly serving the family.

"I've seen fire and I've seen rain. I've seen sunny days that I thought would never end. I've seen lonely times when I could not find a friend, but I always thought that I'd see you again." - James Taylor