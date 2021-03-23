February 9, 1936 - March 20, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Phyllis (Taylor) Hamby age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 20, 2021 at Reena Sr. Living, Fort Atkinson, WI. Phyllis was born on February 9, 1936 to Ralph and Margaret (Strain) Taylor in Janesville, Wisconsin.
She graduated from Whitewater High School. She married Frank Hamby on October 22, 1955 in Whitewater. She worked as a secretary/office manager in insurance for 42 years, retiring from Day Insurance, Fort Atkinson, in 2008.
Phyllis enjoyed being a part of the Whitewater Snowmobile Club, and a member of the Christian Science Church, Fort Atkinson. She also enjoyed camping, dancing, traveling and was an avid seamstress.
Phyllis is survived by her husband Frank, her children LeeAnn (Alan) Pomplun; David Hamby (Denise Bell); granddaughter Simone (Erik) Culver; great-grandson Bentley Culver; sister Patricia (Harry) Nordentoft; sister-in-law Helen (Larry) Delaney; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Ronald Taylor.
Per her wishes, Phyllis did not want any services. The family would like to extend their thanks to the helpful staff of Reena Senior Living, Fort Atkinson, as well as Agrace HospiceCare of Fitchburg. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.