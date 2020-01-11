Phyllis Rae Danforth

July 22, 1933 - January 9, 2020

West Bend, WI -- Phyllis Rae (Robertson) Danforth, age 86, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020, at New Perspectives Senior Living in West Bend. Born and raised in Janesville, WI, Phyllis met her best friend and soul-mate, Clarke, in second grade. Phyllis attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she was active in the Tri-Delta sorority, and graduated with a degree in Education. She married Clarke in 1956, and had her first job teaching second grade in San Francisco, while Clarke completed his residency. They moved back to Madison, where she taught second grade until the birth of their first child. After living in Bethesda, MD and Milwaukee for short periods of time, Phyllis and Clarke settled and raised their children in Glendale, WI. Phyllis and Clarke enjoyed traveling with their family in their motor home, summer weekends at Elkhart Lake and winters at their condo in Bonita Springs, FL. Phyllis' favorite place , however, was in her backyard along the Milwaukee River, where she enjoyed gardening, watching the birds, deer and other wildlife. She also enjoyed playing tennis with Clarke and friends, reading, cooking, baking and music. After Clarke's passing in 2013, Phyllis moved to West Bend to be closer to family.

Beloved wife of Robert Clarke "Clarke" Danforth; loving mother of Christine (Michael) Soener of West Bend, WI, and Douglas (Cherie) Danforth of Troy, MO; proud grandma of Rob (Jess) and Jacob Soener, Meagan and Cassidy Danforth and Brianna (Danforth) (Caleb) Eaton. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Clarke; and her parents, Raymond and Eva Robertson.

Visitation will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park in the Chapel of Flowers 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial service at 11 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff of New Perspectives Senior Living - Betty's Harbor and Seasons Hospice for their loving care of Phyllis during the last year.