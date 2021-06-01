May 27, 2021Janesville, WI - Janesville - Phyllis O. English, age 89, of Janesville, passed away on May 27, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Phyllis was born in Detroit, Michigan. She attended the University of Wisconsin Madison and moved to Illinois after graduation. Phyllis came to Janesville at retirement and enjoyed the friendships she made during her years here. She was a member of the American Association of University Women, Phi Beta Kappa and the Gathering Place of Milton.
Phyllis is survived by four children: Denise (Melvin) Duncan, Karen (David) Berson, Jocelyn English, Stuart (Kate) English; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a sister, Delores James; a nephew and two nieces.
Honoring Phyllis' wishes, no services will be held.