March 12, 1933 - October 21, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Phyllis M. Williams, age 85, passed away on Sunday, October 21, 2018, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was born in Janesville on March 12, 1933, the daughter of Warren and Helen (Wisch) Hegelmeyer. She married Robert Williams in 1949 in Iowa. Phyllis worked at Tom's Restaurant for 23 years, and then operated the "Squeeze Inn" and built Phyllis' Kitchen. After retiring, she and Bob spent the summers at Hickory Hills Campground, where they were joined by family most weekends. She loved walking and enjoyed weaving baskets but most of all she loved being "Nanner".
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Bob; three children: Richard (Leslie) Williams, Debra Kessler, and James Williams; nine grandchildren: Julie Williams, Kristi Williams, Shane Williams, Carmen Schober, Jason (Kelly) Williams, Kelly (Ricky) Morris, Stephanie (Geoff) Clapp, Richard Williams, Jr., and Carrie (Dan) Loveland; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Dale and Robert Jr.; and grandchild, Cory Williams.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 26, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Friends may visit from 12 p.m., noon, until the time of service on Friday at the Funeral Home. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
A very special thank you to the staff at Rock Haven for taking such good care of Mom!
