May 21, 1929 - July 15, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Phyllis June Denzer, age 91, of Edgerton, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 at Edgerton Care Center. Phyllis was born on May 21, 1929 to Donald and Edith (Eddy) McKenzie in Burlington, WI. Phyllis married LeMon Denzer on September 18, 1948 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo, WI. She had 5 children, and was well focused on her family. In her early years, she worked at Oscar Mayer with her husband. Phyllis loved gardening, cooking, puzzles, reading, telling stories of her childhood on the farm, playing canasta, and in early years, she loved getting everyone together to play the "6000" dice game. She was very active in the church, especially involved with the St. John's Service Guild for many years. Most importantly, she loved children. She loved her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Phyllis is survived by her sons, David Denzer, and Michael (Patricia) Denzer; daughters, Michelle Stenli, and Beckra Brown; brothers: Russell (Tina) McKenzie, William (Faye) McKenzie, and Gordon (Joanne) McKenzie; sisters: Edith Hegedorn, Janice Newkirk, JoAnne Lewis, Betty Checky, Judy Schnoufer, Jennifer (Bob) Gehri, and Kathy Zietz; 15 grandchildren: Mika, Beau, Seth, Josh, Michelle, Mitchell, Amanda, Michael, Jake, Misti, Nik, Niki, Courtney, Chelsea, and Mac; and 15 great-grandchildren: Reegan, Brooklyn, Ozlynn, Kaydence, Abby, Kailee, Zach, Aiden, Bear, Audrie, Katana, Rozlyn, Malikiah, Kaliah, and Amyah. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, LeMon; daughter, Deborah Sanden; siblings: Beverly Owings, Robert McKenzie, Raymond McKenzie, Margaret Dlapa, Richard McKenzie, and Daniel McKenzie.
Due to COVID 19, a private Memorial Service honoring Phyllis' life will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Edgerton with Pastor Carl Seeger officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Any donation are preferred to be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church in Edgerton in memory of Phyllis. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family.
A special thanks to the Edgerton Care Center and Heartland Hospice Care, for the awesome care they gave during her stay. You are all so much appreciated!