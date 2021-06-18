Phyllis Jean Whaples

October 1, 1931 - June 15, 2021
Janesville, WI - Phyllis J. Whaples, age 89, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She was born in Janesville on October 1, 1931; the daughter of Theodore and Cecelia (Brew) Snyder. After graduating from Janesville High School, Class of 1950, Phyllis married Harold Whaples on August 26, 1950 and they shared 53 years together before his passing on August 4, 2004. She worked at Monterey Mills for 29 years, and also ran the concession stand for the American Legion for over a decade. Phyllis was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan and loved spending time watching ball games with her family. She loved gardening, cooking and baking, and she was an expert seamstress. Phyllis often made dresses and outfits for her children and grandchildren; and she also enjoyed making flower arrangements for her children and grandchildren's weddings. Phyllis was the most loving, caring and giving mother and grandmother in the world.
Phyllis is survived by her children: Buddy (Jacqueline) Whaples, Sue Benton, Karen Bell, Mary (Dave) Spoerry and Debbie Feurstein; grandchildren: Laurie Whitfield, Lisa Wanner, Teenah Whaples, Jason Spoerry, Nikki Purdy, April Streeter, Michelle Hinckley, Holly Wickersham, Matthew Benton, Amy Nelson, Kim Cole, TJ Bell, Melissa Bell, Brandon Whaples, Shantal Whaples, Heather McNeil and Ashley Haight; and many great grandchildren and extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; siblings: Theodore Snyder and LaVern Snyder; and son in-law, Tom Benton.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH; with Reverend Bond Haldeman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the CHURCH. Procession and committal will immediately follow the service to MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Dear Mom,
I love you with all my heart and I miss you so much. The wonderful memories that we have shared, especially over the last four and a half years of just you and me will last in my heart forever! Taking care of you was a gift from God and having you as my mother, I will forever cherish. I look forward to seeing you in Heaven and being with you again. I'll carry you in my heart til we're together again!
"I love you Mom"
Love, Your Little Buddy xo
A special thank you to Mercy Hospice and their nurses wo are truly wonderful Angels of God, who help my mother along her path to Heaven.