Janesville, WI - Phyllis Jean C. Nelson, age 92, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Phyllis was born in Racine on March 20, 1929; the daughter of Robert and Jean (Meek) Cherry. She lived in Zion, Illinois and attended Zion Benton High School, before moving to Wisconsin in 1946 and eventually graduated from Clinton High School in 1948. Phyllis married John "Jack" K. Nelson on July 19, 1975 at the Shopiere United Methodist Church; and they shared 28 years of marriage before his passing on December 18, 2003. She was past President of the Shopiere Women's Society of Christian Service, member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 477, and former member of the Blackhawk Golf Putting Pals. Phyllis worked for the Rock County F.S. Service from 1961 until 1968 and Wisconsin Power & Light from 1968 to 1986 when she retired. Phyllis and Jack were snow birds, spending their winters in Mesa, Arizona, where they made many good friends over the years. She enjoyed play cards with her friends, especially Bridge, Euchre, Mahjong, and Cribbage. She especially loved tending to her garden, playing golf with friends, and drives in her Cadillac. Phyllis was an avid Badger and Packer fan. She will be fondly remembered as a very neat and organized woman, who didn't have a mean bone in her body.
She is survived by her daughters: Dee and Joni Nelson; granddaughters: Sarah Race and Otica Hagen; great granddaughters: Lauren Strang and Kyarah Hagen. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, "Jack"; great granddaughter (in infancy), Kayla Strang; and her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
A special thank you to the caring staff at Mercy Hospital and Agrace Hospice.
