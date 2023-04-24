Phyllis J. Williams

August 15, 1947 - April 21, 2023

Janesville, WI - Phyllis J. Williams, age 75, of Janesville, died peacefully Friday, April 21, 2023, at her home with her family at her side. She was born in Beloit on Aug. 15, 1947, the daughter of the late Wayne and Edith (Smestad) Poffenberger. Phyllis was a 1965 graduate of North Boone High school. She married Darryl K. Williams June 21, 1969, at 1st Lutheran Church in DeKalb Il.