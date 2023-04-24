Janesville, WI - Phyllis J. Williams, age 75, of Janesville, died peacefully Friday, April 21, 2023, at her home with her family at her side. She was born in Beloit on Aug. 15, 1947, the daughter of the late Wayne and Edith (Smestad) Poffenberger. Phyllis was a 1965 graduate of North Boone High school. She married Darryl K. Williams June 21, 1969, at 1st Lutheran Church in DeKalb Il.
Phyllis was a CNA for a number of years and also worked in retail. She enjoyed bingo, gambling, gardening, fishing, shopping, cooking, and baking. She also truly enjoyed her friends and family, hosting many family gatherings.
She is survived by her husband, Darryl; 2 children, Scott (Trina) Williams and Michele (Shawn) Walton; 5 grandchildren: Tiffanie, Reagan, Carson, Alex, and Collin; 5 siblings: George (Beverly) Poffenberger, Karen Givens, Denis (Chris) Poffenberger, and Robert Poffenberger; sister-in-law Barb Poffenberger; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends especially her good friends Mark and Mary Marsden and Dave and Kathy Scoggins. She was preceded in death by her parents and 5 brothers: Philip, Gerald, Kenneth, Curtis, and Roger Poffenberger.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville. Pastor Bernard Bray will officiate, and burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday from 10:00 AM until the hour of services at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME. Memorials in Phyllis' name may be made to the Agrace Hospice. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
The family would like to say thank you to Barb, Karen, and the entire staff of Agrace for all that was done for Phyllis and her family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.