April 18, 1926 - October 21, 2018
Evansville, WI -- Phyllis Garbrecht, age 92, of Evansville, WI, passed away on Sunday, October 21, 2018, at The Evansville Manor. Phyllis was born on April 18, 1926, in Reading, OH. She graduated from Reading High School in 1943. Phyllis graduated from Capital University in Columbus, OH, in 1948 with a degree in Elementary Education. Phyllis married Robert Garbrecht on September 8, 1948. While Robert finished his work at the seminary, Phyllis taught third grade. After Robert's graduation from seminary, she became a full- time wife, mother, homemaker and partner in Robert's ministry. Phyllis remained very active in her church throughout her entire life. She led Bible studies, taught Sunday School, participated in women's circles, quilted, sewed paraments and made candles for church and helped in any way she could. Phyllis enjoyed sewing, Rosemaling, candle making and processing food from Bob's garden for the winter in her spare time. She and Bob enjoyed traveling throughout their marriage, including trips to Alaska, Hawaii, The Holy Lands and Europe as well as destinations throughout the United States.
Phyllis is survived by sons, James (Mary) Garbrecht of Mundelein, Ill, John (Patti) Garbrecht of San Diego, CA; daughters, Kathryn (Gregory) Leland of Bricelyn, MN and Carol (Thomas) Mullin of Anoka, MN; grandchildren: Melissa (Justin) Pieper, Robert Garbrecht, Bethany (Daniel) Bureau, Kelsey (Christoph) Dundas, Michael Leland, Brian Leland and Olivia Garbrecht; great grandchildren: Logan Garbrecht, Kate, Leah and Isaac Pieper and Adelia, Caleb, Jacob and Emmaline Dundas; brother-in-law, Elmer (Shirley) Garbrecht of Oconto Falls, WI; sister-in-law, Carolyn Koehl of Reading, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by husband Rev. Robert Garbrecht; parents, Helen and Edward Koehl; and siblings: Betty Hucke, Donald Koehl and James Koehl.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Evansville, WI. prior to funeral services Friday, October 26 at 11 a.m. with burial at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville, WI, to follow the funeral. Friends and family are invited to return to church for a light luncheon after the burial. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family, who will then distribute them to Phyllis' favorite charities.
God looked around the garden,
And found an empty space.
He looked down upon the earth,
And saw your tired face.
He put his arms around you,
And lifted you to rest.
God's garden must be beautiful,
For he only takes the best.
