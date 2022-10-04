Janesville, WI - Phyllis F. Schultz, age 88, of Janesville, WI, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Phyllis was born on September 24, 1934, to Constance (Connie) Foreman in Milton Junction, WI. Phyllis graduated from Milton Union High School in 1952. She married her steady from 6th grade on, Robert E. (Bob) Schultz, at Milton Junction Methodist Church on June 23, 1956, and honeymooned at Niagara Falls.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her beloved husband Bob, parents Connie and Earl Schwartz, cousin & brother-in-law Stan Drum, and grandson Austin Schultz; nephew Jeffery Geske, and niece Jill Kettle (Geske).
Phyllis is survived by her children: Wendy Demet of Janesville, WI, Robert (Jean) Schultz of Crawfordsville, IN, and Lynn (Robert) Schultz of De Forest, WI; grandchildren: Alexandra, John, Madeline (Matthew), Katherine (Chad), Jessica (Jake), Megan (Andrew), Natalie, Carolyn; great grandchildren: Micah, Emmeline, Owen, Oliver; sister: Mary Drum and brother: Richard (Mary) Wileman; In-laws: Thomas (Beverly) Geske; nieces and nephews: Sue and Brian; Sheri, David, & Susan; Kevin & Greg (Peggy); friends: countless loved ones from the Walworth (Big Foot High School, Sentry, and many others) and Janesville areas.
Phyllis and husband Bob began their family in Montfort, Wisconsin, then moved to Walworth, Wisconsin in 1962, where they lived the next 42 years of their lives together before ending their life journeys together in Janesville on Savanna Drive. Phyllis devoted many years of service at Daniel's Sentry Food Store in Walworth where, one friend commented, that "She was the best and most friendly Sentry checker that ever lived." As a retirement gift from the Daniels family, Phyllis was
introduced to Orange Lake Resort in Kissimmee, Florida, where she and Bob subsequently invested in time shares, and went on to enjoy numerous annual trips to the Sunshine State. She also always made available enough accommodations such that family and friends were also able to enjoy time together with them. When not entertaining there, she loved to read (esp. Danielle Steele novels), take in the sun, and watch her kids and grandkids frolic at Splash Lagoon.
When at home Phyllis was an enthusiastic gardener with her husband Bob, constantly growing new life inside and out of her home. She adored her grandchildren and loved to bake and cook for and with them. She relished special overnight events entertaining her grandchildren at her home, creating unforgettable memories. For decades she cherished social gatherings with a local inner circle of ladies called the "Bridge Club", which somehow evolved into an informal investment club (the "Bridge to Millions"), and always involved the breaking of bread and warm conversation.
Phyllis was an uber avid Wisconsin sports fan beginning with the times she spent on dates with Bob going to Milwaukee to watch Braves games in the '50's. In her later years she looked forward to watching every Brewer game on the schedule, from her recliner, with one of her best buddies, a Jack Russel Terrier Mix named Vivian, at her feet. Her coat closet was full of green and gold by necessity for the many trips she took with Bob to Lambeau Field to cheer on the beloved Packers. She was also a huge Badger fan, whether it be football or basketball, and was a Bucks fan as well.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, Phyllis carried a gracious, cheerful, and positive demeanor in season and out of season. Being in a room with her and engaging her in conversation was a guarantee that you feel welcomed and appreciated; and also very likely that at one or many
points, you will be laughing out loud to something she said or did. Her naturally deadpan wit and sense of humor was inexhaustible and one of a kind.
Phyllis Fay Schultz (Foreman) was a rare individual who expressed selfless and unconditional love, both in word and deed. She was a helping and caring neighbor, advocate for the well-being of all, a go-to friend to those in need and to the community, and universally loved as a family royal gem.
In-lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Phyllis' honor to the Merlin and Rosemary Romenesko - Big Foot High School Scholarship Foundation, 401 Devil's Lane, Walworth, WI 53184, or the American Heart Foundation, 7272 Greeneville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.
Private family services will be held at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Entombment will be in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Finally, the family invites all who knew Phyllis in any way to please leave a note of appreciation to her on the funeral home website in the online journal to help the memory of Phyllis perpetuate at www.henkeclarson.com.
