Phyllis F. Schultz

September 24, 1934 - September 28, 2022

Janesville, WI - Phyllis F. Schultz, age 88, of Janesville, WI, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Phyllis was born on September 24, 1934, to Constance (Connie) Foreman in Milton Junction, WI. Phyllis graduated from Milton Union High School in 1952. She married her steady from 6th grade on, Robert E. (Bob) Schultz, at Milton Junction Methodist Church on June 23, 1956, and honeymooned at Niagara Falls.

