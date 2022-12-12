Phyllis A. Walmer

September 18, 1935 - December 3, 2022

Evansville, WI - Phyllis A. Walmer, 87, of Evansville passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born in Brooklyn, WI on September 18, 1935, to Harold and Evelyn Gransee. She began her school years in a rural school, before the family moved and she transferred to Albany Schools.

