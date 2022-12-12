Evansville, WI - Phyllis A. Walmer, 87, of Evansville passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born in Brooklyn, WI on September 18, 1935, to Harold and Evelyn Gransee. She began her school years in a rural school, before the family moved and she transferred to Albany Schools.
Phyllis grew up and worked on the family farm. This gave her the opportunity to join the 4-H club, attending and participating in the Rock County 4-H Fair. She was active in her school by participating in activities and clubs. Phyllis worked on the school paper, sang with the chorus, was a member of the school and pep bands, including doing baton twirling. She also was active in her school class plays. She graduated from Albany High School in May 1953. Phyllis married the love of her life, Alvin Walmer on July 11, 1953, at the Peace United Methodist church. The wedding took place while Alvie was home after completing his basic training for the Navy. They began dating while she was in eighth grade. They were together for 74 years, married 69 of those years before his death on September 6, 2022. In the early years of their life together, Phyllis worked various jobs, including waitressing and various administrative clerical jobs. She also continued her love of acting in plays with the Evansville Community Theater. In 1960 she was hired by CUNA Mutual Insurance Society, processing insurance claims. She participated in several committees while working at CUNA. She was a represented employee and served on the company's job evaluation committee evaluating job descriptions determining the grade and pay level. She retired from CUNA in 1995, completing 35 years of service.
Phyllis and Alvie lived in Albany until 1959 when they built their first home and moved to Evansville, WI. She enjoyed supper clubbing and polka dancing with her husband every Friday/Saturday night, bowling in both Evansville and Albany, playing cards, and working outside in the yard and garden. She enjoyed watching the Packer and Badger games but, enjoyed watching her children more in their athletic and school events. During their lives together, Phyllis and Alvie were blessed with 5 children. Family was important to her and hosted family dinners every Sunday night. Many pig roast parties were also hosted at her home where Alvie cooked the pig, and she prepared all the other food served.
Phyllis is survived by 4 children: Corrine (Terry) Langston, Keith Walmer, Sheryl (Brad) Goodspeed and Jeannie (Jon) Hazlett, 7 grandchildren: Brent (Lindsay) Walmer, Josh (Tasha) Walmer, Jacob Walmer, Kari (Mose) Borntreger, Eric (Brittany) Goodspeed, Hilary Hazlett and Nik Hazlett, 11 great grandchildren: Dawson Zantow, Phoenix Walmer, Jada Walmer, Brock Walmer, Wyatt Walmer, Baby Girl Walmer (daughter of Zachary), Collin Borntreger, Davis Borntreger, Malania Borntreger, Evelyn Goodspeed, Isabelle Goodspeed, 2 sisters: Doris Bechtolt and Helen (Ray) Flood, along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Alvin, (parents) Harold and Evelyn Gransee, (in-laws) Royce and Blanche Walmer, (son and daughter in law) Ron and Pat Walmer, grandchildren Craig Walmer, Zachary Walmer and Trevor Hazlett, (brother and sister in-law) Larry and DeAnn Gransee (sister/brother in-law) Dorothy and Walter Karlen, (sister in-law) Arlene Perkins, and (brother in-law) Dan Bechtolt.
A visitation service will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. For online condolences visit www.wardhurtley.com.
Acknowledgement to the special care given by Agrace Hospice Care, Evansville Heights, Homeview Senior Care, and Deb Schneider.
