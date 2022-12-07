Janesville, WI - Phyllis A. Knopes, of Janesville, went to meet her Lord on December 3, 2022. She was born October 1, 1936, in Spring Grove, MN, the third of 12 children to Christian and Winifred (Casey) Teff. She attended school through 8th grade in Dorchester, IA and graduated from Waukon High School in 1954. Shortly after graduation, Phyllis moved to Janesville, Wisconsin, where she worked as a legal secretary for John Wickhem until his passing in 1987. She then worked at the law firm of Feingold & Bates until her retirement in 1994. Her retirement was filled with happy times traveling with her husband Richard on Van Galder Bus tours, adventures with her 'Janesville' sisters, Ruth and Jeanne and time spent with her family and friends. Phyllis knew the importance of giving of oneself. She volunteered at St. Patrick's, helping serve at funeral luncheons and at ECHO Christmas Dinners. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.
She married Richard Knopes on July 27, 1957, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on July 27, 2022. She is survived by her husband Richard, her daughter Kathryn (Chris) Pastore, her son Daniel (Deborah) Knopes and grandchildren Lauren (Nathan) Dombeck, Jacque (Andrew) Oscarson, Samuel and Alison Knopes; and step great grandchild Max Oscarson, all of Janesville; sisters Marlene (Robert) Meiners of Caledonia, MN, Susie (Dennis) Bresnahan of Dorchester, IA, Barb (Mark) Williams of Lansing, IA, brother John (Paula) Teff of San Tan Valley, AZ, and brother-in-law Bill Majhenich of Milwaukee, WI. She is predeceased by her son Thomas, infant son David, her parents, sisters Ruth Watry, Marianne Mahr, Jeanne Fetting, Jan Majhenich and twin brothers Harold and Gerald Teff and brother Robert Teff.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville from 9:30 to 11:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at church with Fr. Drew Olson. Entombment will then be held at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Janesville. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences to www.apfelwolfe.com In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, Phyllis' family requests donations be made to the Rock County Humane Society.
Her family also wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to her caregivers from Agrace Hospice, Huntington Place, and Mercy Hospital.
