Phyllis A. Knopes

October 1, 1936 - December 3, 2022

Janesville, WI - Phyllis A. Knopes, of Janesville, went to meet her Lord on December 3, 2022. She was born October 1, 1936, in Spring Grove, MN, the third of 12 children to Christian and Winifred (Casey) Teff. She attended school through 8th grade in Dorchester, IA and graduated from Waukon High School in 1954. Shortly after graduation, Phyllis moved to Janesville, Wisconsin, where she worked as a legal secretary for John Wickhem until his passing in 1987. She then worked at the law firm of Feingold & Bates until her retirement in 1994. Her retirement was filled with happy times traveling with her husband Richard on Van Galder Bus tours, adventures with her 'Janesville' sisters, Ruth and Jeanne and time spent with her family and friends. Phyllis knew the importance of giving of oneself. She volunteered at St. Patrick's, helping serve at funeral luncheons and at ECHO Christmas Dinners. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

