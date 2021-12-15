Milton, WI - Phyllis A. Bingham, age 90, a life-long Milton area resident passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 11,2021 at her son and daughter-in-law's home where she had been residing recently. She was born on April 21,1931 at Sisters of Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She grew up in rural Milton tending horses on her family's farm. After graduating from Milton Union High School on June 1, 1949 Phyllis worked as a sewing instructor and dress form maker. She later was employed by Gibbs Corporation in Janesville for many years quickly becoming a lead person in her department. She later went to work at Norland in Fort Atkinson becoming the head receiving department associate. Following retirement, Phyllis was employed part-time by Pack & Save in Janesville.
Not being one to be idle, in retirement Phyllis worked as a volunteer at the Gathering Place in Milton for several years. Even in her apartment building, she became a go to person, being a key holder and a liaison for the manager. Everywhere she was, smiles and new friends were always created.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, John D. Clark and Esther (Bauer) Clark and her son, Daniel C. Bingham. Surviving members of her family include her brother, John Randy Clark and his wife Margaret; daughter-in-law Sandy (Dan) Bingham; son David E. Bingham and his wife Marsha (Garwood) Bingham; five grandchildren, Lucas, Eli and Abigail Bingham (David): Lisa (Bingham) Brikowski and Carrie Bingham, her son Dan's daughters. Also surviving are five great grandchildren, Alexzander, Maxton, Jack, (Abigail's children) Annabelle and Reed (Lisa's children).
A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held in the Spring of 2022, date and place as yet to be determined, at which time the burial of her cremains will be made in the Milton Cemetery. The Bingham family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
