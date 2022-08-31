Phillis D. (Unbehaun) Piekarski

JANESVILLE, WI - Phillis Della Piekarski, age 92, a life-long Janesville resident passed away on August 27, 2022, at Mercy Manor. She was born in Janesville on November 28, 1929, the daughter of Gilbert and Mary (Turner) Unbehaun. She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School.
Phillis married William Lane and later married Louis Piekarski. She was employed as a service representative by the Janesville Social Security Office for 37 years.
Phillis had many fond memories of the years she spent with Louis at their cabin near De Soto, WI where they especially enjoyed fishing on the Mississippi River. More recently her main interest was that of her family and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Phillis Piekarski is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Rob) Holden; her son, Tony Piekarski; three grandchildren, Cindi (Eric) Churchill, Rob (Beth) Holden, and Steve Burkholder; five great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; her special friend, Mike Stluka.
Phillis was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Piekarski who passed away in 1997. Her parents, Gilbert and Mary Unbehaun; her brother, James Unbehaun; and special friend, Carlton Hughes, also predeceased her.
A special thank you to Mercy Manor and Mercy Hospice for the wonderful care that Phillis received.
Per Phillis' request no services will be held. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
