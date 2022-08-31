Phillis D. (Unbehaun) Piekarski

November 28, 1929 - August 27, 2022

JANESVILLE, WI - Phillis Della Piekarski, age 92, a life-long Janesville resident passed away on August 27, 2022, at Mercy Manor. She was born in Janesville on November 28, 1929, the daughter of Gilbert and Mary (Turner) Unbehaun. She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School.

