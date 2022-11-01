September 26, 1947 - October 27, 2022
Edgerton, WI - Phillip W. Clark age 75 passed away on October 27, 2022 at Stoughton
September 26, 1947 - October 27, 2022
Hospital. Phillip was born on September 26, 1947 to Mark and Rosalie (Bono) Clark in Wisconsin Rapids. He attended Deerfield High School and from there he went
into the United States Army. He married Patricia Sorenson on April 15, 1967 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edgerton, WI. They had four children. He worked as an
Iron Worker with his brothers Mark and Jim with Circle C Erectors, with Mark in P & M Steel Erectors and worked many years with TK Helgeson.
Phillip enjoyed spending time with family, working on cars, trucks and steel buildings. He was a wealth of knowledge when it came to mechanics. You would often find him working in the garage and tinkering with mechanics. He loved the opportunity to teach his kids and grandkids how to fix things and work on cars. Some of his favorite past times included going to car shows with his brothers, watching old movies and reading western novels. He held his office hours at the local bar and spent many a good time with his friends Jay Manthey, Ray Gross and Jerry Ryan in his garage.
Phillip is survived by his wife Pat, children Phillip, Jerry, Michael (Audra Hoops) and Amber (Mick O'Leary) Clark; siblings Nancy (Tom) Nachreiner, Jean (Dale) Frey, Bill Clark, Jim (Heather) Clark, Mark Clark, Tom (Gail) Clark;
grandchildren, Autumn, Kurtis, Candice, Stephanie, Marcus, Alex, Freddy, Remy; great-grandchildren Caden and Maverick. Phillip is predeceased by his parents and his sister Lynn Wege.
Visitation time will be at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton on Saturday November 5, 2022, from 1030am-1130am. There will be a short opening prayer at 10:30 A.M. and Military Honors at the end.
There will be a luncheon to follow the visitation. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
