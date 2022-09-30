Phillip Jerome Reilly

January 24, 1936 - September 28, 2022

Edgerton, WI - Phillip Jerome Reilly, age 86, of Edgerton, died, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born in Porter township on Jan. 24, 1936, the son of James Michael and Cora Alice (Ford) Reilly, the youngest of eleven. He was a 1954 graduate of Edgerton High School. He was later drafted into the US Army. He served until 1959 when he returned home to help on the family farm. Phil married Jean Margory Anderson on Nov. 28, 1959, and together they had six children.

