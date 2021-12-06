Phillip J. "Phill" Danto

Janesville, WI - Phillip 'Phill' J. Danto, 73, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born January 31, 1948, in Burlington, WI to the late Caspar and Petronella (Albrick) Danto. He was a graduate of Whitewater High School and then went on to UW-Platteville.
On August 25, 1973, Phill married Mary E. Koszyczarek at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Whitewater, WI.
Phill was a people person through and through and just meeting him once you walked away a friend with him. His work revolved around this as well where you could find him in the farming department of Blain's Farm N Fleet for 40 years. After retiring, he went on to help his son with the farm in any capacity he could. Phill enjoyed all sports but golfing and bowling were favorites, and he was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds.
To say he was proud of his children and grandchildren's achievements is an understatement. He was so excited to see what his three children were doing and then being able to be so proud of his honeys and grandchildren activities.
Phill is survived by his wife of 48 years Mary Danto; three children: son Jerome (Gloria Wellnitz) Danto and their children Michael Wellnitz, Alicia Contreras, and Jenika Danto, daughter Carolyne (Darin) Ball and their children: Dylan, Brandyn, Makenzee, and Madisyn Ball, and son Troy Danto; great grandchildren: Kari Reyes and Liam Ball; brother Daniel (Debbie) Danto; sister-in-law Sandra Koszyczarek; brothers-in-law: Edward Koszyczarek and Robert (Linda) Koszyczarek; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother Peter Danto; great grandchild Khyrie Reyes; father and mother-in-law Raymond and Elizabeth Koszyczarek; and brother-in-law Francis Koszyczarek.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 11:30 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church with Fr. Tom Marr presiding. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 AM to time of Mass at church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. To celebrate Phill, the family wishes all who come to the service to wear your favorite sports team apparel.
