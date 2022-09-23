Phillip J. Masterson

April 8, 1960 - September 14, 2022

Janesville, WI - Phillip J. Masterson, age 62, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth's Nursing Home in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on April 8, 1960; the son of Donald and Alice (Seward) Masterson. Phil graduated from Craig High School in 1978, and attended UW Whitewater. He was quite the accomplished gymnast in his youth, and also enjoyed fishing and hunting on the family property with his loved ones. Phil unofficially logged thousands of miles as you would often see him walking all over the city of Janesville. He had a wonderful sense of humor about himself with others and he could catch you off guard with his one liners. He had a great love for music and would recite lyrics on a whim and in conversations to lighten the mood. Phil enjoyed being an uncle to his beloved nieces and nephews and shared his love for family.

