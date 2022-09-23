Janesville, WI - Phillip J. Masterson, age 62, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth's Nursing Home in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on April 8, 1960; the son of Donald and Alice (Seward) Masterson. Phil graduated from Craig High School in 1978, and attended UW Whitewater. He was quite the accomplished gymnast in his youth, and also enjoyed fishing and hunting on the family property with his loved ones. Phil unofficially logged thousands of miles as you would often see him walking all over the city of Janesville. He had a wonderful sense of humor about himself with others and he could catch you off guard with his one liners. He had a great love for music and would recite lyrics on a whim and in conversations to lighten the mood. Phil enjoyed being an uncle to his beloved nieces and nephews and shared his love for family.
Phil's family is grateful to all who cared for him over the years including Mercy Hospital Emergency Department, St. Elizabeth's Nursing Home/Rehab, Rock County CSP (especially to Heidi Lammon), Marquardt Hospice and those caring individuals who overcame the stigma related to caring for patients with mental health disorders and schizophrenia.
Phil is survived by his mother, Alice Masterson; sisters: Peggy (Steven) Eichman, Sally Stavn and Becky (Steve) Saliby; nieces and nephews: Kelsey (Aelisha) Eichman, Kaleb (Alison Collins) Eichman, Keaton (Alyssa Granados) Eichman, Lyndsay (Ryan) Micklus, Sydney (Devin Walters) Stavn, Sevryn (Holli) Stavn, Emily Saliby and Sullivan Saliby; great niece and nephews: June Micklus, Archer Micklus, Jameson Eichman and Beau Stavn; and many extended family members and close friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Masterson in 1991.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2000 Wesley Ave, Janesville, WI; with time of remembrance at 6:00 p.m. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Masterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.