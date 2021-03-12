July 14, 1935 - March 9, 2021
Mt. Sterling, WI -- Phillip J. Gudenschwager, age 85, of Mt. Sterling, WI, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. He was born July 14, 1935, to the late Alfred and Alrine (Giese) Gudenschwager. He married Ruthann Stankus on March 5, 1999.
Survivors include his wife, Ruthann; his son, Mike Gudenschwager; his daughter, Mareen Haerterich; his stepchildren, Tina Pagel and Tim Stankus; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Katharina Gudenschwager; his brother, Lyle Gudenschwager and his sister, Carol Herzing.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Gays Mills. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Remember Me
Don't remember me with sadness. Don't remember me with tears. Remember all the laughter we've shared throughout the years. Now I am contented that my life, it was worthwhile. Knowing that I passed along the way I made somebody smile. When you are walking down the street and you've got me on your mind, I'm walking in your footsteps. Only half a step behind. So please, don't be unhappy just because I'm out of sight. Remember that I'm with you each morning, noon and night.