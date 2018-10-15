January 21, 1935 - October 12, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Phillip F. Alf, age 83, of rural Beloit, passed away on Friday, October 12, 2018, at the U.W. Hospital, Madison, WI. He was born on January 21, 1935, in Beloit, the son of Richard and Alma (Zick) Alf. He married Rosemarie McKillips on November 14, 1952, in Dubuque, IA. Phil had worked for Gardner Machine and Muller Pinehurst Dairy of Beloit, and retired from Wright & Wagner Dairy Co., Beloit. Following his retirement, he loved to work on his farm raising black Angus beef and dairy cows. He belonged to several saddle clubs and enjoyed cattle roping, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie; his children: Rodney Alf, Beloit, WI, Larry Alf, Winston-Salem, NC, Jerilee (Rick) Cox, Beloit, WI; a brother, Alfred Alf, Beloit, WI; seven grandchildren: Candace Koth, John, Jordan and Jessica Alf, Matthew, James and Megan Moriva; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers: McKinley, Louis, Robert, Virgil, Roy, Richard and Alfred; and a sister, Alberta Davis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. Burial will be in the Avon Community Cemetery, rural Brodhead. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com
