June 19, 1938 - January 31, 2019

Harshaw, WI/Mission, TX -- Phillip Dean Feldkirchner of Harshaw, WI and Mission, TX, was called home to his Lord Thursday, January 31, 2019. Philip was born June 19, 1938, to John Feldkirchner and Martha Dragert of Fort Atkinson. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lake Mills Moravian church, attended Ives, a one room country school, 1st-8th grade, and graduated from The Fort Atkinson High School in 1956. He joined the Navy while in high school, serving 6 years. On July 1, 1961, he married Karen Ebbert of Fort Atkinson, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. They were blessed with two daughters, Heidi and Vicki. They lived in rural Fort Atkinson, moving to Janesville, WI, in 1978, followed by a move to Huntington, IN, where he retired after 25 years from General Motors. They then moved to their retirement home they built near Harshaw. Beginning January 2000, they spent the winter months in Mission, TX, where Phillip enjoyed golf, billiards, shuffleboard, darts, petanque, dominoes and several card games

Phillip is survived by Karen, his wife of 57 years; daughters, Heidi Feldkirchner of Harshaw, and Vicki (Mike) York of Fort Atkinson; granddaughter, Riley (fiance Jake Wild) York of Stoughton; step-grandsons Michael (Danielle) and Marcus York; four step-great-grandchildren; several nieces; nephews; cousins and friends in Wisconsin, Texas, and Canada. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, June; brother, Carl; step-grandson, Mathew York; brother-in-law, Bruce Ebbert; and sister-in-law, Lorraine Jacobson. Per Phillip's wishes, there will be a Graveside service at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson , WI. Memorials may be designated to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Minocqua, WI or The Comfort House Hospice, Mcallen, TX, or the charity of your choice in Phillip's memory.