Waunakee, WI - Phillip Bernard Kullmann, 79, of Waunakee (formerly Janesville), passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison from heart failure.
Phil was born to Franklyn and Elizabeth Kullmann in Milwaukee. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in 1961 and attended Milwaukee Area Technical College. He had a 44-year sales career with Jacobus Petroleum. Phil moved his family to Janesville in 1979, where he lived until moving to Waunakee in 2022.
Phil was predeceased by his parents, brothers Jim and Kevin Kullmann, and his grandson Cade Reddington.
Phil is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Gloria (Steck), his three children, Christine Caple (Mike Caple), Michelle Kullmann (Peter Schaubroeck), and Craig Kullmann (Jennifer Podkul) and 5 grandchildren.
Services will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Waunakee, on May 13, 2023. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 am, and funeral mass at 11:00 am. For a more detailed obituary, please visit www.CressFuneralService.com.
