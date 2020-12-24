Phillip A. "Phil" Zuege

December 22, 1948 - December 21, 2020
Orfordville, WI - Phillip "Phil" August Zuege of Orfordville, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at his home on December 21, 2020, one day short of his 72nd birthday, surrounded by his family. Phil was born in Wisconsin Rapids to Lloyd and Daisy (Konrad) Zuege. While at Lincoln High School, he enjoyed working alongside Dick Trickle and learning more about race cars. Phil was united in marriage to Patricia Cauley on November 12, 1969 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Phil enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and they moved to Savannah, Georgia for his enlistment. After the Coast Guard, Phil was employed by Consolidated Papers for 32 years and retired as a sheeter operator. While working at Consolidated, he was very active as a union steward for the United Paperworkers International Union. Phil was a father to his favorite daughter, Jenny (Javan) Wehmeier. After retirement, Phil moved to southern Wisconsin to be closer to his two grandchildren, JT and Jonah. He was very proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them in their school and sports activities. Phil took great pride in being a Veteran. He was active in the American Legion and participated in the Honor Flight Parade in Milwaukee this fall. Phil was quite a handyman, carpenter, and craftsman and took great pride in a well kept lawn. While in Wisconsin Rapids, he owned April Showers Sprinkling Systems. Phil and Pat also enjoyed motorcycle rallies and the many friends that they made while riding their Gold Wing motorcycle with their sidecar for Jenny. He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sister Linda (Darrell) Saeger of Wisconsin Rapids.
A service will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with School in Delavan at 10 a.m. Visitation with the family will be from 9-10 a.m. A graveside service will be held on the same day at Rest Lawn Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids at 2:30 p.m. All friends are welcome to join the family at either service. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.