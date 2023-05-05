Phillip A. "Phil" Holmes

Beloit, WI - Phillip Holmes age 77 of Beloit, passed away at the Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI., on April 30, 2023. He was born on March 4, 1946, in Janesville, WI to Alvin and Irene (Babb) Holmes. Phil graduated from Janesville Craig and immediately was sent to Vietnam where he served in the US Army as a frontline machine gunner and received the Purple Heart. He was severely wounded and was given last rites but made a miraculous recovery. He married the love of his life, Olive Fielder, in 1981. After returning home, he became a Master Electrician. Phil loved his work and often would go above and beyond after hours. The remainder of his working years were at Foley Electric working as an estimator. Earlier in life, he developed a passion for fishing and boating. He also loved bowling and did that most of his life. Phil also played ball. In his retirement years, he and Olive learned how to golf. He later loved watching birds and photographing them with son Shannon. He had over 3,000 pictures of many kinds of birds.
He is survived by his wife, Olive Holmes; his five children, Steve (Cindy) Holmes, Shannon (Michelle) Holmes, Sarah Holmes, all from Beloit, Wayne (Tahirih) Carr and Joseph Carr, both of Janesville; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and his six brothers, Donald, David (Beverly), Kenny (Lynella), Jerry (Pat), Bob (Ann) and Gene (Pat).
The family would like to thank the VA Hospital in Madison and VA Hospice for taking such good care of Phil in his final days.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dennis and his sister, Sandra.
Phil's visitation will be Wednesday May 10, 2023, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A private family funeral is scheduled. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.