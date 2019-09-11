December 22, 1953 - September 5, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Phillip A. Lobrano, age 65, of Janesville, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at SSM Health/St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born December 22, 1953 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, the son of Dick and Della (Rochester) Lobrano. He married the former Betsy Pavlik on November 12, 1988 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Janesville. He loved the outdoors, and especially hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping. You could always find him smoking a cigar around the fire, or taking a nap at his favorite hunting spot in the woods. He liked playing computer games, going to auctions, and reading a good sci-fi book. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids, nieces, and nephews - taking the little ones for ice cream, or playing practical jokes on them, or convincing his wife to take a random adventure with him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betsy. He was the proud father of Phillip James (Tamra) Lobrano, of Janesville, and Amber Rose (A.J.) Lobrano Escomiendo, of Long Beach, CA; grandfather of Angel Rhayne, Claire Ann, Phillip Edward Willis Lobrano, and Vanessa Thomas, all of Janesville, and Alba Noelle and Piper Quinn Escomiendo, of Long Beach, CA. He is further survived by his mother, Della Lobrano; his sister, Pam (Wally) Wolter; and his brother, Russ Lobrano, all of Janesville; his mother-in-law, Lou Ann Pavlik, of Edgerton; three brothers-in-law: Ken (Cheryl) Pavlik, of Janesville, Chuck (Anne) Pavlik, of Pewaukee, WI, and Tom Pavlik, of Edgerton; his sister-in-law, Cathy (Todd) Thielke, of Algonquin, IL; seven aunts; an uncle; and by numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dick Lobrano; his father-in-law, Ken Pavlik; his sister-in-law, Anna Marie Lobrano; two aunts; nine uncles; and three cousins.

Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 210 S. Ringold Ave. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday at the church.

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville (608)752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com