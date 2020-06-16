August 15, 1930 - June 12, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Philip Truran Jones, 89, passed away on June 12, 2020, in Elkhorn, WI. He was born on August 15, 1930, in Elkhorn, the youngest of three sons born to Arthur and Jane Jones. Phil was a lifelong Elkhorn resident, with only short absences to serve in the Korean War and to attend college in Stevens Point, WI. He excelled as an athlete in high school, and held several records at Elkhorn High School. He went on to play basketball in college for the University of Stevens Point, but left early when he was drafted to serve in the Korean War. Phil later returned to UW-Stevens Point after he was married and starting a family to finish his degree in social work. He worked for his father at Jones Monument Company while in high school and college, and became a Shell Oil Station owner shortly after returning from Korea. He was introduced to his future wife, Beverly, by his older brother, Don, and they were married in Downers Grove, IL on July 30, 1955. Following graduation from college, Phil took a position as a Probation and Parole Agent. He also started driving school bus for the Elkhorn School District as part time job in early 60's, and enjoyed seeing his many "riders" grow up over the years. Phil was seen at the scorer's table at Elkhorn High School basketball games during the 60's, 70's and 80's, always a staunch supporter of Elkhorn High School athletics. His entrepreneurial spirit remained with him throughout his life. Phil founded Elkhorn Bus Service in 1969, providing school bus transportation to Elkhorn for many years. In 1973, Phil purchased his first motor coach for local trips, and then expanded, providing coach tours throughout the United States and Canada. Phil loved to travel the roads of the U.S., and shared that love with his family. Summers were spent with his family traveling to new destinations in his beloved converted 1955 school bus dubbed "Bessie". One of his favorite destinations was Alaska, visited over 20 times through his business and travel with his family. Following his retirement, he continued to keep his hands in the business with his two sons, and enjoyed buying and selling vehicles through his used vehicle dealership, AB&T Sales. He also had a passion for World War II and Korean Era Military Vehicles, and bought and restored many. He could be seen driving them in parades throughout Walworth County. Phil was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church of Elkhorn.
Phil is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly Ann Jones of Elkhorn; children: Bonnie (Jon) Goertz of Rothschild, WI, Robin Jones of Chicago, IL, Rebecca (Bryan) Haight of Sun Prairie, WI, Eric Jones of Elkhorn; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Scott; his parents; and brothers, Trevor and Donald.
A private family service will be held, with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Walworth County Historical Society Veteran's Museum, 9 E. Rockwell Street, Elkhorn, WI 53121, or the Lakeland Animal Shelter, PO Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.