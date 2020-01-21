March 23, 1933 - January 18, 2020

Fort Atkinson, WI -- Philip Thomas Luebke, Sr., 86, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI. Phil was born on March 23, 1933 in Cold Spring, WI, to Frank and Martha (Krebs) Luebke. He served his country from 1956-1962 in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. Phil married Delores "Bobbi" Erdmann on May 13, 1961. She preceded him in death on May 4, 2008. Phil was an Iron Worker for Local 498 and retired in 1978. He was also a dairy farmer his whole life. Phil enjoyed truck pulling and was a member of the Badger Truck Pullers. He also liked to hunt and fish.

He is survived by his children: Joan Luebke, of Eugene, OR, Philip, Jr. (Debra) Luebke, of Whitewater, Robert (Carla Stork) Luebke, of Janesville; grandchildren: Philip Luebke III, Andrew (Katie) Luebke, Kayla Luebke, Krissa Hammerstad, Tyler Stork; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred "Sue" Zimmerman; and brother, Rodney "Tubby" Luebke. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; children, Connie and Debra Luebke; siblings: Frank, Jr. and Arthur Luebke, Ruth Johnson, Janet Krumm.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 301 S. High St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.