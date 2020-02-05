June 20, 1947 - January 29, 2020

Cottage Grove/Madison, WI -- Philip L. Tripke, age 72, of Cottage Grove, WI, died peacefully on January 29, 2020, at his home in the loving care of his wife, Diana. Born on June 20, 1947 in Janesville, the son of Melvin L. Tripke and Grace C. Thompson (Ward), Phil grew up in Janesville under the loving care of his mother and his step-father James P. Ward. A 1965 graduate from Janesville Senior High School (Craig), Phil went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Army, from 1966 to 1969. Phil married Diana M. Worachek on May 15, 1971 in Janesville. They were blessed with three children: Erin Ahn, Ryan Michael and Ashley Anne. Phil and Diana proudly owned and operated Diana's House of Prime Rib in Janesville from 1982 through 1991. They moved to the Madison area in 1992, and called the capital city home for the last 28 years, where Phil ran his business, Paintin' the Town, and enjoyed following UW Badger sports. Often stoic but tender-hearted, Phil was loved by a large extended family including six grandchildren who loved their Papa very much.

Phil is survived by his devoted wife, Diana; and daughters, Erin (Rick) McPartlin of LaGrange, IL and Ashley (Scott) Moore of Waunakee, WI; and grandchildren: Madelin Ryan, Calleigh Patricia, Nora Brigid, Annie Frances, Nia Grace and Riley Cole. He is also survived by brothers: Larry (Annette) Tripke, Michael (Mari Jo) Ward, Kevin (Kathleen) Ward; sisters: Kay (Gene) Rohlman, Jeanne Capelle, Cindy (Jeff) Kersten; siblings-in-law: Geri (John) Mann, Jan Pomije, Carla (Dave) Speer, Marni (Doug) Sanchez, Roman Worachek, Mike (Vicki) Worachek, John (Laura) Worachek, Jim Worachek, Don Worachek; along with many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Phil. He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Ryan Michael Tripke; and his loving mother, Grace C. Ward; his father; step-father, James P. Ward; sister, Gloria Snyder; sister and brother-in-law, Faith and Alan Kelter; and sister-in-law, Mary Maynard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield Street, Monona on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12 Noon with Father Chad Droessler presiding. A time to gather will be held at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

The family would like to especially thank many special family, close neighbors and friends, along with Agrace Home Hospice and Dr. Michael Aughey, for their care and support.