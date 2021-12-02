Philip L. "Phil" Symons

Janesville, WI - Philip 'Phil' L. Symons, 77, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 5, 1944, in Benton, WI to the late Orthell W. and Norma M. (Smythe) Symons. Phil honorably served his country in the U. S. Air Force. He also received a bachelor's degree from UW - Whitewater. He worked for and would retire from General Motors.
On December 30, 1967, Phil would marry Karen Wisby in Racine, Wisconsin.
Phil had a number of hobbies and interests including fishing, camping, bowling, and playing and coaching baseball. He was also an avid reader and golfer. He prided himself on making sure his lawn was perfect and having a vegetable garden every year, where he would watch over it with his slingshot to keep the squirrels out of there and the birdfeeder.
Phil is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Karen Symons; daughter Elaine (Ron Brown) Symons; son Brian (Ally) Symons; grandchildren: Erin (Paul) Williams, Stephanie Lukas, Alex Thiesfeld-Symons, Justin Lukas, Wyatt Symons, and Bernadette Symons; his great grandchildren: Franklin Williams, Amelia Lukas-Schmidt, Eloise Williams, and one due in March 2022; a brother Ted (Donna) Symons; sister-in-law Lois Symons, mother-in-law Jean Wisby; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Orthell (Art) and Norma; brother Gary Symons; niece Judy Miller; nephew Doug Symons, several aunts and uncles, and long-time friend and fishing partner Jim Cruse.
A Funeral Service for Phill will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 6, 2021, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, with Pastor Paula Harris celebrating. Visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM to time of service. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
