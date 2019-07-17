November 18, 1961 - July 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Peter "Pete" Arthur Barrett, age 82, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville. He was born in Janesville, on October 23, 1936, the son of Pearl (Ott) and Raymond Barrett. He married Lisetta "Liz" Erb on November 18, 1961, and they had three children. All his life, Pete lived in Janesville and was a member of the Nativity of Mary "St. Mary's" Parish. He graduated in 1955 from Janesville High School, belonged to UAW Local 95 and retired from General Motors. Pete was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 596, Council 10363, and fourth degree Assembly 1209 where he was a Past Faithful Navigator. Pete spent his retirement summers in St. Germain, WI.

Surviving are his wife; two children, Karen (Byron) Froelich of Green Bay and Theresa Barrett of Janesville; two grandchildren, Logan Froelich and Erin Froelich, both of Green Bay; a sister, Eileen Zebold of Arizona; and extended family. Pete is predeceased by his daughter, Laurie Barrett; his parents; and sister, Joan Kurowicki.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with visitation from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in his name.

Pete's family would like to thank the caregivers at Agrace for all their kindness during his time with them.