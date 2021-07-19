April 29, 2021
Menomonee Falls, WI - Passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the age of 67. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Sandra (nee Bay). He graduated high school from Parkview High School in Orfordville, WI. He received a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Milwaukee School of Engineering. Peter worked as a Sales Engineer for Hydro-Flo Products, Brookfield, WI for many years. Peter was a proud veteran of the US Air Force.
Peter is survived by his sister, Susan (John Garvan) Brewer and brothers, Steven (Cheryl), Randall (Darla) and Donald Brewer, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Dan Bay. Preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Bernice Brewer and Sandra's parents Ralph and Lois Bay.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, July 24 from 1PM until time of Memorial Service at 2PM at SCHMIDT & BARTELT FUNERAL HOME - MENOMONEE FALLS; N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice in Peter's name are greatly appreciated. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home is assisting the family. (262)251-3630 www.schmidtandbartelt.com