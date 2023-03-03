Peter J. Weinshrott

September 11, 1954 - February 28, 2023

Milton, WI - Peter J. Weinshrott, age 68, of Milton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, on September 11, 1954; the son of Peter and Arlene (Schultz) Weinshrott. Peter married Nancy Urdahl on February 7, 1975. During his lifetime, Peter worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, and making his daily visits to Kwik Trip. He spent the last several years taking care of his wife, the love of his life.

To plant a tree in memory of Peter Weinshrott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.