Milton, WI - Peter J. Weinshrott, age 68, of Milton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, on September 11, 1954; the son of Peter and Arlene (Schultz) Weinshrott. Peter married Nancy Urdahl on February 7, 1975. During his lifetime, Peter worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, and making his daily visits to Kwik Trip. He spent the last several years taking care of his wife, the love of his life.
Peter is survived by his wife, Nancy Weinshrott; children, Julie (Todd) Champion and Peter E. Weinshrott; grandchildren: Mike Champion, Sam Champion and Seva Weinshrott; siblings, Barb Bird and Donna (Mac) Morse. Peter is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tracy Weinshrott; and sister, Vicky Reilly.
Private interment will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
