January 22, 1978 - March 15, 2020
Seattle, WA -- Peter J. Cardoni (aka Pete, Peaches), age 42, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. He was born January 22, 1978, in Janesville, WI, to Roger and Gail (Hoffman) Cardoni. He worked as a regional manager with Reddy Ice, and displayed a wonderful knack for solving problems. Pete truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, such as traveling to Costa Rica, cooking exotic foods, listening to music, and expanding his knowledge through experience. Pete was a voracious reader, and loved to learn new things. Pete had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
He is survived by his father, Roger (Leah) Cardoni; brother, Andrew (Cynthia) Cardoni; and niece, Victoria Cardoni. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gail Cardoni; and grandparents: William and Phyllis Hoffman and Leonard and Harriet Cardoni.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Pete touched are invited to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat at a celebration of life that will be scheduled at a later date.