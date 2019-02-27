February 1, 1934 - February 25, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Peter Hiemstra, Jr., age 85, of Delavan went to his Heavenly Father on Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home in Delavan. He was born in the Netherlands on February 1, 1934 to Peter Sr. and Edith (Ferwerda) Hiemstra. Pete came to the U.S. in 1948, with his parents, two brothers, and sister. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. Pete was united in marriage to Elizabeth Friesema on May 1, 1959 at the Racine Christian Reformed Church. Moving to California in 1961, he worked in research and development for the government and NASA. They bought a farm and moved to Darien in 1977. Pete was a longtime member of Delavan CRC, and served as an elder at church and the school board for Delavan Christian School.

Pete is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Liz; seven children: Gary (Sally) Hiemstra, of Lynden, WA, Elaine (Rick) Vegter, of Sharon, Gene (Cindy) Hiemstra, of Monmouth, OR, Sue (Doug) Olson, of Delavan, Margie (Jules) Free, of Kennesaw, GA, Janet (Mike) Vermeer, of Pella, IA, and John (Deann) Hiemstra, of Lynden, WA; 23 grandchildren; two step grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Grace Feddema, of Lynden, WA. Pete is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ann; a baby sister, Grace; and brothers: Jaap, Klaas, John and Dick.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, 850 Oak Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Memorials can be directed to Delavan Christian School. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com