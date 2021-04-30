Peter D. "Pete" Seitz

September 8, 1943 - April 29, 2021
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---Peter D. Seitz, age 77, of Edgerton, died on April 29, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. He was born in Green Bay on September 8, 1943, the son of Murle and Beatrice (West) Seitz. He married Sheila R. (Kettle) English on November 12, 1993, in Janesville. He was enlisted in the Army National Guard and served in the Berlin Crisis. Peter owned and operated Seitz Towing for many years, which he was very proud of and enjoyed. He had also been a lifelong mechanic and was a truck driver for Blain's Supply, where he retired from after 20 years. He was a member of Tired Iron Promotions, Rock River Thresheree and was very active in stock car racing at both Madison and Jefferson Speedways. Peter was extremely mechanical, spending countless hours on anything automotive. He had also bred monkeys for many years and was an animal lover in general.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila; 5 children: Lorie (Darren) Brown, Timothy (Paula) Seitz, Rick (Erin) Seitz, Mark English and Melissa (Lyle) English; 10 grandchildren: Tim Jr., Ashley, Alesha, Peter, Jamie, Dylan, Dustin, Devon, Madyson, Kaylie and Sydney; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Karen McMinn; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 children; Shane Seitz and Peter Seitz Jr.; and sister, Patricia Stessl.
A Celebration of Peter's Life will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of a prayer service with Ed Kaufman officiating starting at 6:00 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. For on-line condolences and sharing of memories: www.apfelfuneral.com