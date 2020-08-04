August 10, 1947 - January 17, 2020
Rockford, IL -- Peter Arthur Svoboda was born on August 10, 1947. He died on January 17, 2020. Peter was the oldest child of Arthur and Jean Svoboda of rural Brodhead, WI. He resided in Rockford, IL, since 1965. Peter graduated from Parkview High School in Orfordville, WI, in the Class of 1965. He moved to Rockton, IL, for work after graduation then to Rockford for further employment. He was a long time jogger and enjoyed collecting comic art.
He is survived by his sister, Susan (the late Robert) Meer; brothers: Matt, Benjamin, and Andrew (Stacy). Also surviving are several nieces; nephews; and their children. He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Thomas of Brodhead.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at EVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 808 Center Avenue Brodhead, WI, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please observe Covid rules.