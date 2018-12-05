August 10, 1940 - December 2, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Pete Bouma, age 78, has passed away but remains with us in our hearts. He was a man of honor and few words. He didn't drink, gamble, lie or swear. He was true to his wife, and was a caring father, grandfather, brother and uncle. His life began on August 10th, 1940. He was raised by Dutch parents on a farm near Choteau in the vast state of Montana. He wed Marie Carpenter in 1977 on his birthday - a family tradition - and they lived in Missoula, Montana after a short time living on a farm near Cut Bank Montana. They settled in Janesville, Wisconsin in October 2006.
He went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 2nd, 2018 and will be reunited with his beloved parents Herman and Jeanette (Spoelder) Bouma after a long struggle with kidney cancer which had spread to his brain. With tenderness and commitment, he was cared for by his devoted wife Marie, and his dear friend, Warren. With their help, he was able to remain comfortable and at home until the very end.
Pete was a man who held on to his friends and was trusting, sometimes to a fault. He was a family man with many friends and family who were often recipients of his generosity and his wonderfully quirky sense of humor. His favorite color was 'plaid.' He would greet each person with "Howdy, how goes it?" and was inclusive and forgiving in his relationships. His deep faith in God garnered him a loyal church family throughout his life.
Besides his wife Marie, he is survived by his son, Jess Bouma; and daughter-in-law, Rachael; plus his three grandchildren: Griffin, Henry and Margot, who live in Tacoma Washington. He is also survived by seven siblings. His sister, Ann Stratton and her family including her husband, Jim, and children, Kevin and Heidi, live close and were very supportive in his final years.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018 at Turning Point Church, 2618 Mt. Zion Ave., Janesville, WI; with Pastor Tom Zillman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Church. The committal service will immediately follow to Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the church which brought so much love and support to Pete and Marie - Turning Point Church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
A special thanks to Warren Ruffin for his extraordinary compassion and helpfulness, which allowed Pete to be at home, as well as to Debbi Dusik and Suzanne Mund for all their help.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse