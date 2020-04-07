April 12, 1952 - April 5, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Penny Melan, Janesville, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Agrace Hospice Center, Janesville. She was born April 12, 1952 in Janesville to Earl and Dawn (Dixon) McLean. On June 24, 1983 Penny married Peter G. Melan and he preceded her in death on August 20, 2015. Penny worked for Admiral Corp., then went to work for GM, Janesville, and retired from GM, Ft. Wayne in 2006. She enjoyed beading, cross-stitch, crocheting and collecting anything hippo related. She was a longtime advocate, Gold Member, for the D.A.V., helping in any aspect she was able to. Penny also was active with the Janesville Senior Center finding something to do with them almost every day.
Penny is survived by her siblings: Lee (Cathy) Perry, Dawn Heberer, Donna (Donald "Butch") Swenson, E. Michael (Sue) McLean, Christian McLean, Donald (Julie) McLean, and Sheelagh McLean Verrill; brother-in-law, Bob Kumlien; numerous nieces; nephews; friends and other family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Melan; parents, Earl and Dawn McLean; and a sister, Robyn Kumlien;
A private family service will be held for Penny with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.