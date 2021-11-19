Milton, WI - Penny Lee Miller, age 53 passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Agrace, Janesville, WI on November 16, 2021 after a long battle with Huntington's disease.
Penny was born in Monroe WI to Kenneth and Bonita (Schupbach) Wilson September 29, 1968. Penny graduated from Brodhead High School then later graduated from Blackhawk Technical College. She worked many years as a legal secretary and then as a paralegal in Janesville.
Penny married Jeffrey Miller on July 4, 1998 in Jackson Hole, WY. They lived in Milton several years before moving to a larger place outside of Milton. There, she and her husband started a small business selling "Hostas". This small business developed into Land of the Giants Hosta Farm which is now known throughout the World.
Penny enjoyed making soy candles, homemade greeting cards, and jewelry. Penny and Jeff enjoyed riding bikes along the trails around Milton and Janesville.
Penny is survived by her mother, Bonita Wilson; sister, Julie Menehan; daughter, Ashley (Pedro Moscoso) Miller; son, Andrew (Lindsey) Miller; grandsons, Juan, Phillip and a granddaughter coming in February; Niece, Heather Tracy; nephew, Zachary Menehan; and great nephew, Derek Nielson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jeffrey Miller, her father Kenneth Wilson, maternal grandparents Arnold and Gladys Schupbach, paternal grandparents Basil and Lucille Wilson.
Thank you to everyone at Agrace, Janesville for the wonderful care, love, and support you provided to Penny.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held from 5pm to 7pm on Monday November 22, 2021 at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.
