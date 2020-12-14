June 23, 1962 - November 28, 2020
Janesville, WI - Penny J. Warren, age 58, died at Janesville's Mercy Hospital on November 28, 2020, from Covid-complicated by health issues. She was born June 23, 1962, in Janesville, WI, to William and June (Sargent) Warren, and graduated from Craig Senior High, in Janesville. Penny worked for many years at Amtec, and as a waitress extraordinaire at Park City Restaurant, both in Janesville. Penny lived a full life with family and many friends, and really enjoyed her Chicago Bears, NASCAR and music jams. Music was a mainstay in her life; she had a great love of singing and she had the voice of an angel, and loved to perform karaoke with partners that were special to her.
She is survived by her siblings: Geri Lynn (Anthony) Conlin, William C. (Jenna) Warren and Daniel Sather; uncles, Merle Sargent and Terry Polinske; as well as beloved nieces; nephews; many cousins; and close members of her extended family: Charlie Gilmore and his son, Collin (Mariah Bartle) Gilmore, and Collin's daughter, Breynna McGuire. Penny was preceded in death by her father, William Warren; mother; and step-father, Walter and June Sather; as well as several beloved Aunts and Uncles.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date (Spring) due to Covid.
Penny would not want you to remember her with sadness or tears, she would want you to remember all the good times, and laughter shared throughout the years.