April 8, 2008 - November 11, 2020
Janesville, WI - Peighton A. Smiley, 12, of Janesville, WI passed away at home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Peighton was born on April 8, 2008 in Madison, WI to Joshua and Stephanie (Ward) Smiley. She attended Milton Middle School. Peighton was a member of Consolidated 4-H and Milton Youth Basketball. She loved music and played the trombone in the Middle School band. She taught herself how to play the clarinet and piano and could figure out how to play anything she heard. Peighton really enjoyed playing basketball with her teammates and friends. She was a wonderful artist who created beautiful paintings, realistic ceramic and polymer clay pieces, and enjoyed sketching in her sketchbook. Peighton was also an amazing baker and cake decorator, winning numerous merit awards and blue ribbons for her baked goods and art projects at the Rock County 4-H fair. There was not a single fuzzy or feathered animal Peighton wouldn't pet or hug--she raised 23 chickens, a few of which she also showed at the fair. She loved camping and the outdoors and especially enjoyed hiking adventures where she could climb and explore. Peighton had her own kayak that she fished from, and loved boating and tubing with her family on the Rock River. Her favorite vacation destination was Bailey's Harbor, Door County, where she would spend her time biking and swimming. Peighton was happiest hanging out with her family and friends and frequently organized family board game nights and movie nights (especially Harry Potter). She enjoyed helping in any way that she could and was the sweetest girl anyone could meet--Peighton loved dessert.
Peighton is survived by her loving parents, Joshua and Stephanie Smiley of Janesville, WI; sibling: Addison Smiley; grandparents: Joyce Speer of Edgerton, WI, Ric Ward of Emory, TX, Diana Smiley of Edgerton, LeRoy (Kathy) Smiley of Fort Atkinson, WI; great-grandparents: Marion Ward of Edgerton, Shirley Zabler of Elkhorn, WI, Arnie (Loretta) Baumann of Marengo, IL; aunts and uncles: Justin (Shawna Decker) Ward and their children: Eleana and Declan, James (Tamika) Smiley and their children: Natalie, Allison, Aydan, Shannon (Mark) Duvernell and their children: Kaitlyn, Emily, Matthew; special family friend: Ed Roach; and numerous great-aunts and uncles, and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her aunt: Heather Smiley; great-grandfathers: Elwood Ward and Ben Zabler; great-grandmother: Carole Bullion; and special family friend: Sue Roach
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton from 2 PM to 5 PM following Rock County Phase 1 25% capacity restrictions. We ask that you keep the conversations brief so that we can accommodate all the people. Masks are required .
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Peighton's memory to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin: https://www.petsgohome.org/donate/memorials/