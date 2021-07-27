November 28, 1934 - July 18, 2021
Janesville, WI - On July 18, 2021, Peggy passed away peacefully at Rock Haven Nursing Home.
Peggy was born on November 28, 1934 in Norfolk, Virginia to Walter and Elsie Rindfliesch. She was raised in a United States Marine Corps family, along with her sister, Joyce, and her brother, Tuffy, (Walter Jr.), living in Virginia, Hawaii, and Florida. In 1952 she graduated from Miami High School.
On December 27, 1953, after being engaged for over a year, she married Sgt John Hanewall, whom she had met after her father had invited two Marines from his command to his house to share Thanksgiving dinner. It would be a marriage that would last almost 64 years, up until John's death in 2017. During these years, they were blessed with 6 children, John Jr (Luan), Fritz (Stephanie), Robert, Eric (Sherri), Suzan (Mike) Shaw, and Kristina (Dean) Bakke; 12 grandchildren, Karmyn, Zachary, Lucas, Katie, BJ, Tirzah, Renee, Justin, Christina, Emma, Jared and Suzan; and 15 great grandchildren, Madelyn, Mason, Payten, Pyper, Palmer, Quinn, Laine, Kai, Casen, Ayla, Kendall, Bode, Jude, Cecelia, and Samuel.
Born and raised in the South, Peggy exemplified a true "steel magnolia" long before the 1989 movie made the phrase fashionable. In 1972, after having moved from place to place while John served in the Marine Corps, they finally retired to Janesville, where they purchased their very first home.
Peggy was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and developed a "clown ministry" program. She was also a member of Cousin Otto's Clown Alley, performing as "P. Mima" for over 40 years.
Peggy joins her beloved husband, John in entering the house of Our Father. She leaves behind, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as her beloved brother, Walter (Tuffy) Rindfliesch, her last remaining sibling. As well as the "legacy" of children, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family members and dear friends whose lives she touched, who are spread out throughout the United States. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Rock Haven, where she resided, after John passed away, for the past 3 years and the caring and compassionate staff of Heartland Hospice.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at ST. MARK LUTHERAN CHURCH, Janesville with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. and services to follow at 10 a.m. Pastor Brad Urlaub and Pastor Dean Pittelko will officiate. The family will meet friends in the CHURCH FELLOWSHIP HALL following the services for a time to celebrate Peggy's life. Peggy will be interred at Milton Lawns Memorial Park.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com