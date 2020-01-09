July 14, 1951 - January 8, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Peggy L. Zillmer, 68, passed away early morning on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born July 14, 1951 in Janesville to LeRoy F. Sr and Eleanora (Raasch) Zillmer.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com for a full obituary.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home
21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, WI 53548