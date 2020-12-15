February 12, 1954 - December 12, 2020
Milton, WI - Peggy L. O'Leary, age 66, of Milton, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 12, 2020 at U.W. Hospital surrounded by her husband and children. She was born in Janesville on February 12, 1954, the daughter of the late Ray and Adeline (Schwartzlow) Budde. Peggy graduated from Milton High School in 1972.
Peggy married Jim O'Leary on December 1, 1973. She was a secretary throughout the Milton School District and was pivotal in the creation of the Milton High School Poms Squad. She was actively involved with fundraising for many organizations, including Knights of Columbus and the National MS Society. Peggy loved gardening, playing cards, spending time with her family, and cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers.
Peggy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. As the backbone of her family, she was incredibly proud of her children and grandchildren. Peggy loved watching, coaching, and supporting them and was their biggest cheerleader. No matter what, everyone that came into her life was welcomed with open arms and a warm smile.
She is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 47 years, Jim; children: Jill (Greg) Jones of Cambria, Heidi (Jeremy) Crull of Evansville, and Ben (Erika) O'Leary of DeForest; grandchildren: Morgan and Owen Jones, Baylin and Brynlea Crull, and Carter and Madyn O'Leary; siblings: Linda (Gary) Hill, Patsy (Rod) Lauer, Reneé (Ron) Ochs, and Al (Autumn) Budde; in-laws: Judy Snyder, Mary Jane (Duane) Hendricks, Bill (Mary Ellen) O'Leary, and Russ (Kathy) O'Leary; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter Jaci O'Leary, and brothers-in law Art Eick and Wayne Snyder.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to start a scholarship in Peggy's name. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.