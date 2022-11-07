Pearl Marie (Keyzer) Potter

Elkhorn, WI - Pearl M. Potter, 93, of Elkhorn, WI died Wednesday November 2, 2022 at Lakeland Medical Center surround by her family. She was born March 15, 1929 in Elkhorn, WI the daughter of the late Abraham and Anna (Boersma) Keyzer. She was united in marriage to James Potter on December 31, 1949 in Dubuque, Iowa. James died December 28, 1996. Pearl worked as a shipping and receiving clerk for Borg Instrument for many years. She enjoyed bowling, playing lottery scratch off going to auctions and flea markets and she was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan; but her greatest love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pearl is survived by her seven children: Karen (Roger) Meinen of Elkhorn, WI, Debra (Roger) Hooverson of Delavan, WI, James (Sherry) Potter of Telico Plains, TN, Vicki (Dan) Arnold of Darien, WI, John (Bev) Potter of Delavan, WI, Wendy (Dave Bunnell) Kujawa of Elkhorn, WI and Jerry (Dianna) Potter of Elkhorn, WI, 21 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and by a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James, son-in-law: Keith Kujawa, granddaughter: Sarah Jo Hooverson, her 7 siblings: Lydia Rubendall, Johanna Sterken, Anne VanDerVeen, Abe, George, Cornulis and Andrew Keyzer. Visitation will be Monday November 14, 9:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a funeral service officiated by Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI. Burial will be at the Delavan Arboretum Delavan, WI. Memorials may be made in Pearl's name to: Aurora at Home Hospice or Lakeland Health Care Center. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Pearl Potter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.